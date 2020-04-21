Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $167,482.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $8.64 million and $167,482.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.92 or 0.02686873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00220102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

