Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Stake Raised by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,456,000 after purchasing an additional 580,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,251,000 after purchasing an additional 244,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 1,820,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

