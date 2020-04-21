iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 124.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,038,620 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.