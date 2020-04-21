iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,236 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,038,620 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

