iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 376.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 17,809,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

