iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,038,620 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

