iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. 508,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,011. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78.

