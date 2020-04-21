iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

IVV traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.46. 5,669,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

