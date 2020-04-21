iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,687. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

