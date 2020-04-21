iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after buying an additional 85,251 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

