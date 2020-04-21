iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.71. 1,599,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

