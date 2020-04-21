iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

