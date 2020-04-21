iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $148.71. 1,599,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,542. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

