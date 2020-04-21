iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.13. 8,016,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,859. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.