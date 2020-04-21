iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $117.22. 887,585 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.