iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Trimmed by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,429,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,199 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

