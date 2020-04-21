iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 746.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $99,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.76. 2,107,199 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

