iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 17,340,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,536,166. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.