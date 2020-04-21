iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 138.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 653,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. 102,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,258. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

