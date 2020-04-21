iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Boosted by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,765.9% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.25. 3,919,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,484. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $128.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

