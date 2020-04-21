iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Lucas Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Lucas Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 4.8% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,765.9% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $128.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0554 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

