iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Position Trimmed by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.87% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

