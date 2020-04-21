iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,762,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.31. 2,850,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

