iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Cut by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,393.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $167.31. 2,850,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,852. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

