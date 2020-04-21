iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.97. The stock had a trading volume of 419,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.47. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $198.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

