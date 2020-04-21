iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,427. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.