iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $80.20. 1,210,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,427. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

