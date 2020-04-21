iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

