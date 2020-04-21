iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Boosted by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2,191.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,866 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,475,000 after buying an additional 494,292 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,953,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,847,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318,447 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.92. 3,635,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

