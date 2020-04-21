iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.09. 546,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

