iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,752,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,441,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.76. The stock had a trading volume of 245,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,997. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $222.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.6126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

