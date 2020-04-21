IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Peel Hunt

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IWG. Berenberg Bank raised IWG to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IWG to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IWG from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 285.50 ($3.76).

IWG stock traded down GBX 13.90 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 190.50 ($2.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 368.59. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 101.15 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from IWG’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £28,750 ($37,819.00). Also, insider Mark Dixon bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

