J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.95 (LON:SMJ)

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.83. J Smart & Co has a 1-year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 126 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.
About J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC
