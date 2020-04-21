J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.95 (LON:SMJ)

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.83. J Smart & Co has a 1-year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 126 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About J Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; manufactures and supplies hydraulically pressed concrete products; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

