Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.