Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on CSL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.88.
Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $169.86.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
