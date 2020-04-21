Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.05. 68,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Flowserve by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

