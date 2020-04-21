Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.86 ($31.23).

JEN stock traded down €1.08 ($1.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €16.94 ($19.70). The company had a trading volume of 127,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.94 and a 200 day moving average of €23.30. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a 12 month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a market capitalization of $969.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

