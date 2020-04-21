Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

JCI traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,648. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Lubar & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 838,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

