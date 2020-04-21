Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Joint alerts:

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 90,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,603. Joint has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $159.10 million, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $193,365.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Joint by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.