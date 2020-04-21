JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,430,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 30,410,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,013,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,360,023. The stock has a market cap of $289.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.