JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Target Price to $15.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EAF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 549,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,935. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $17,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 1,411,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $13,818,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $12,781,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,798,000.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

