JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Holdings Raised by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 3.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 220.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPGB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

