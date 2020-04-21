Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, 335,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 622,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JE. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $498.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.35 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Just Energy Group by 428.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Just Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

