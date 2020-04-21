K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.25 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.72 ($8.98).

ETR:SDF traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €5.64 ($6.56). 1,222,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

