Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Given New $92.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.33.

KALU stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. 58,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

