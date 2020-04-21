Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KSU. Stephens raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,435. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.71.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

