Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.05.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

