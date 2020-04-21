KARMA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $811.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, KARMA has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $811.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

