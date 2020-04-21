KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Update

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE:KB traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in KB Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,312,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

