Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for 4.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $56,654,000. Vision Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 990,312 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $11,054,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,271,000 after buying an additional 294,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $4,206,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NYSE KW traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 805,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

