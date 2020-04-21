Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,052,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,962. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

